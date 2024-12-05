© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Great Lakes News Collaborative
The Great Lakes region is blessed with an abundance of water. But water quality, affordability, and aging water infrastructure are vulnerabilities that have been ignored for far too long. In this series, members of the Great Lakes News Collaborative, Michigan Public, Bridge Michigan, Great Lakes Now, The Narwhal, and Circle of Blue, explore what it might take to preserve and protect this precious resource. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

Water filter systems for hundreds of schools and daycare centers to be funded by grants

Michigan Public | By Lester Graham
Published December 5, 2024 at 8:12 PM EST
A girl fills a water bottle at a faucet with a mounted filter.
Courtesy: Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
A girl fills a water bottle at a faucet with a mounted filter.

Hundreds of schools and day care centers will receive grants for water filters. The filters are to protect children from lead exposure. While lead was banned from use in plumbing in the 1980s, there could be lead in older pipes and fixtures in schools, such as drinking fountains.

The action stems from a law referred to as Filter First.

$50 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money is being distributed among public and private schools and daycare centers.

“The goal is to make sure that we are protecting the children from the risk of lead exposure in drinking water at schools and childcare centers,” said Holly Gohlke, a school drinking water specialist for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

She said drinking fountains are going away.

“They need to be replaced with a filtered bottle-filling drinking station. And many people see those out in the public already. You know, where you just put a bottle to fill there or you can get a drink without a bottle."

Additionally, all sink faucets will be filtered.

Michigan is still making changes in light of the Flint water crisis, which resulted in elevated blood lead levels in many children across the city. That prompted Michigan’s “strictest-in-the-nation” Lead and Copper Rule which is intended to eliminate lead in public water supplies.
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
