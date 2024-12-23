Audubon Christmas Bird County underway

The National Audubon Christmas Bird Count is underway.

What started out as a tradition to hunt and kill as many birds as possible, turned into something much different 125 years ago. People decided instead to count the birds.

In Michigan, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count is taking place at about 80 sites across the state. There are more than 70 sites in Ohio. There are thousands of sites around the world.

Stephanie Beilke is Senior Manager of Conservation Science with Audubon Great Lakes. She said it's not too late for you to get involved too. You can start at the group’s website.

“It'll show a map of where counts are happening near you. And then you find your nearest circle. It's a seven-mile-radius circle and it'll tell you who is leading the count, who to be in touch with, and you would just email that person and they'll get you set up and where you can help out.”

This season's count is already underway. If you want to get participate, you should look into it right away.

The data gathered helps determine how well populations of different species are doing and if climate change affects where they spend the winter.

“Because it's been going on for so long, it's contributing to a massive data set that can give us an idea of, you know, a trend of populations for birds over the winter,” Beilke said.

The count ends on January 5th.

