Report: Great Lakes recreational fishing worth billions to economy, but not as much as often cited

Michigan Public | By Lester Graham
Published January 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
An angler fishing on Lake Michigan in the morning sun near Grand Haven.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
An angler fishing on Lake Michigan in the morning sun near Grand Haven.

Recreational fishing in the Great Lakes is worth billions of dollars, but fewer billions than the amount cited for many years.

According to a recent study, recreational fishing in the Great Lakes is worth $5.1 billion. The Great Lakes Fishery Commission hired Southwick Associates to calculate the economic output. The area studied includes sportfishing in the eight Great Lakes states and Ontario.

Fishing boats in a marina along Lake Michigan.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
Fishing boats in a marina along Lake Michigan.

The previous number, compiled by the same firm nearly two decades ago for the American Sportfishing Association was $7 billion. The Great Lakes Fishery Commission says the number is different primarily because of more robust methodology in the most recent study. The agency notes that $5 billion is still a huge amount of money.

Ever since the $7 billion economic benefit estimate was released, politicians, government agencies, and news outlets (including, on occasion, Michigan Public) have been using that amount without question, or very seldom questioning it even though the number was being used many years after the study was first released — although a reporter with the Great Lakes Echo questioned how the $7 billion figure was being used back in 2010.

Politicians have used that number to justify many government projects. It's been misrepresented as the economic value of recreational fishing in Michigan waters alone. In one case, a state agency misrepresented it as the value of salmon fishing in Michigan alone.

In full disclosure, this reporter used that figure way beyond what likely should have been its "sell by date."

No one seems sure about how long that old number has not been viable.
Environment & Climate Change sport fishingfishingGreat Lakes
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
