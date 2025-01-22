EGLE report says Michigan on track to meet climate goals

Michigan is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, and a report released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the state is on track.

Achieving carbon neutrality means Michigan would be canceling out any of its greenhouse gas emissions by removing those gases from the atmosphere. The report describes how the state has done in reaching the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan over the past year.

The plan outlines climate goals including carbon neutrality and other benchmarks along the way. This year’s report said greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 19% between 2005 and 2022 and are expected to be reduced by 26% by the end of 2025.

Throughout 2024, state departments established workgroups, held public engagement sessions, and created a Community and Worker Economic Transition Office to help implement the Clean Energy & Jobs Act signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November 2023.

The report also highlights legislation that aims to reduce energy costs, such as a policy that lowers utility bills by increasing eligibility and funding for the Michigan Energy Assistance Program . Other legislation from the past year aims to clean the electric grid, electrify vehicles, increase public transit, and repair and decarbonize homes and businesses throughout the state.

Cory Connolly, the chief climate officer in the Office of Climate and Energy, said one of the most important changes over the past few years highlighted in the report is making the electrical grid more secure and reliable and protecting it against climate change.

“A lot of the strategies in terms of how do we reduce greenhouse gas emissions come from cleaning our electric grid and then electrifying the … old combustion applications that can be electrified,” Connolly told Michigan Public.

Whitmer tasked the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy in 2020 with developing a plan to build a healthier and more sustainable Michigan, while also creating more jobs and helping the state avoid negative impacts of the climate crisis.

Two years later, the MI Healthy Climate Plan launched with a requirement to provide annual updates stipulated by an executive order.

Connolly said the reports are important to keep track of goals and evaluate where the state falls short or succeeds.

“I do think it helps communicate and demonstrate that there's progress being made to implement past legislation and continued work toward meeting the governor's climate goals across the board and across all of state government,” Connolly said.