Public hearing today on EES Coke Battery plans that would increase particulate air pollution

The EES Coke Battery facility in River Rouge is seeking a permit to install additional equipment.

The facility is a subsidiary of DTE Energy, and is located on Zug Island. It produces metallurgical coke for the iron and steel industry.

Facility officials want to install a screener—a heavy-duty machine that sorts and separates materials according to size.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), this project would increase particulate pollution by over 2.5 tons per year. This includes just over one ton of finer particles, which according to the EPA , have a higher chance of causing serious health issues such as respiratory problems and cardiovascular disease.

EGLE says that this project’s potential emissions are still in accordance with state and federal regulations.

David Smith is the vice president of EES Coke. In a statement to Michigan Public, he said that the new equipment would allow the company to process more coke on site—and reduce emissions from transportation.

“EES Coke has complied with all regulations governing the site at the state and federal level that protect public health,” he said. “We remain committed to responsibly operating under those regulations while our plant serves a critical function, producing coke to fuel the steel industry and supporting more than 170 jobs in the community.”

EES Coke is currently facing a lawsuit the EPA filed over Clean Air Act violations.