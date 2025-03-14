Chronic wasting disease spreads to deer in Washtenaw County

The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed a deer in Washtenaw County has chronic wasting disease. This is the first confirmed case of CWD in Washtenaw County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) reports it is the 15th county where they’ve found deer infected with the fatal neurological disease.

Chronic wasting disease has been slowly spreading through the Michigan herd. Since 2002, more than 146,000 deer have been tested through various agencies, including MDNR, USDA, and others.

More than 300 deer have tested positive.

The counties where CWD has been detected virtually make a contiguous pattern from the middle section of the Lower Peninsula to some counties on the Ohio border. Washtenaw County’s neighbor to the west, Jackson, has had 39 confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease.

Much of the detection happens through voluntary sampling from hunters, meat processors, and others. In the recent Washtenaw County case, a resident noticed a buck that appeared to be ill and notified the DNR.

In a news release, the acting DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist, Chad Fedewa, said the expansion of chronic wasting disease to Washtenaw County is consistent with the slow spread in Michigan. He said help from residents, as happened with the Washtenaw case, helps.

“Every piece of data is valuable in helping us make science-based decisions to support Michigan’s wildlife. We are grateful that Michigan residents value deer and stay engaged in this way," he said.

So far, there have been no reported cases of chronic wasting disease in people, but as a precaution, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend infected deer not be eaten.

Hunters should take precautions when field-dressing or processing deer, including wearing rubber gloves and minimizing contact with the animals' brain and spinal tissue.

The DNR also urged people not to leave carcasses or parts of the deer on the landscape. It could spread the disease to other animals. The agency said the remains should be bagged and go directly to a landfill or disposed through regular bagged trash pickup.