On Earth Day, environmental advocates gather in Detroit to protest Trump administration policy

On Earth Day, ahead of the state-sponsored Michigan Healthy Climate Conference, advocates for clean energy gathered in Detroit Tuesday to denounce President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental protections, and called on state and local lawmakers to fight back.

Bentley Johnson with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters said the Trump administration is “waging an all-out attack on clean energy” while trying to revive the most polluting fossil fuels like coal.

“And now he's issued executive orders that attempt to undermine Michigan's ability, and every state's ability, to make our own energy decisions,” Johnson said.

Some Michigan Republicans are also trying to weaken the state’s historic climate legislation, Johnson said, urging Democratic lawmakers and private citizens to get involved to protect those laws from being gutted.

Republicans have said Michigan's climate focus will cost jobs and hurt economic growth.