On Earth Day, environmental advocates gather in Detroit to protest Trump administration policy

Michigan Public | By Sarah Cwiek
Published April 23, 2025 at 12:44 AM EDT
A winter view of Lake Michigan near Wilderness State Park.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
A winter view of Lake Michigan near Wilderness State Park.

On Earth Day, ahead of the state-sponsored Michigan Healthy Climate Conference, advocates for clean energy gathered in Detroit Tuesday to denounce President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental protections, and called on state and local lawmakers to fight back.

Bentley Johnson with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters said the Trump administration is “waging an all-out attack on clean energy” while trying to revive the most polluting fossil fuels like coal.

“And now he's issued executive orders that attempt to undermine Michigan's ability, and every state's ability, to make our own energy decisions,” Johnson said.

Some Michigan Republicans are also trying to weaken the state’s historic climate legislation, Johnson said, urging Democratic lawmakers and private citizens to get involved to protect those laws from being gutted.

Republicans have said Michigan's climate focus will cost jobs and hurt economic growth.
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Public in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
