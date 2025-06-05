Pipeline permit changes could help protect Kirtland's warblers in Michigan state park

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, at the request of an environmental group, has made changes to a company's right-of-way permit renewal for a pipeline that runs through Hartwick Pines State Park near Grayling in northern Michigan.

The changes are intended to help protect the Kirtland's warblers that nest there. The rare songbird was on the federal endangered species list for decades, but efforts by federal and state agencies and non-profit groups to stabilize its population and get it off the list were successful.

Wendy Bloom is a senior attorney with the Environmental Law and Policy Center. She said when her group read the language in the proposed right-of-way permit renewal, they felt it was too vague. She said the Fish and Wildlife Service adopted the group's suggested changes.

The new permit requires that the pipeline company must seek prior approval for maintenance activities involving the pipeline.

"These songbirds, the Kirtland's warbler, are rare because they only breed (in Michigan) in certain regions in three counties in Michigan. These warblers need a very special soil, sandy soil on the ground, in young jack pine forests, in order to breed," said Bloom. "So it was really important to tighten up the language to protect this really important habitat for the birds."

Bloom said the permit language now requires the company to get approval before many activities, including applying any pesticides over its pipeline. That's important, she said, since the bird nests on the ground. Other activities that will need prior approval would include using trucks near the warbler's habitat close to the pipeline.

"You could imagine if there are trucks going into the area while the birds are breeding, that would be catastrophic," Bloom said.

Bloom said people who want to see the birds at Hartwick Pines State Park can sign up for tours conducted by Michigan Audubon.

The Kirtland's warbler remains on Michigan's threatened species list. The birds also nest in Michigan-adjacent parts of Wisconsin and Ontario.