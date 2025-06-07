Ann Arbor launches food waste reduction program for residents

Ann Arbor has launched a program to encourage residents to reduce food waste, as part of its sustainability goals.

The aptly named "Fast Track to Reducing Food Waste" program started June 8. People who sign up will get emails and tips for 21 days to help them develop habits to waste less food.

Those pointers include checking the fridge frequently for food that should be eaten soon, and checking it before heading to the store to avoid buying the same item that's already in there.

Azella Markgraf is the city's sustainability coordinator for food. She said reducing food waste is one of the top ways individuals and families can help fight climate change. That's because it can reduce the greenhouse gas emissions involved in growing, processing, and shipping food.

"A lot of the environmental impact of food waste comes before the food even gets to your table," she said.

The program allows individuals or groups to sign up, and there's a chance to win prizes.

And Markgraf said the added incentive is saving money during a time when grocery store prices are increasing.

"The U.S. EPA estimates that the average family of four wastes around $3,000 per year on wasted food that they don't end up eating, and that's around $56 per week," she said.

Markgraf said the main focus of the program is reducing food waste — but the city is also encouraging composting, either at home or using the city's compost collection service, to make better use of food that is not eaten. She said it's a better alternative to putting it in the trash to end up in a landfill, where it creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

Michigan also has a food waste reduction plan, to help the state reach its emissions reduction goals, as well as reduce the need for more landfills.

People can check out food waste reduction tips from the non-profit group Make Food Not Waste.