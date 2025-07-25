© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Radioactive waste once destined for Wayne County will go to Texas instead

Michigan Public | By Kevin Meerschaert | WEMU,
Quinn Klinefelter
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:57 AM EDT
U.S. Department of Energy
The Niagara Falls Storage Site in New York holds World War II-era radioactive materials from the effort to build the first atomic bomb. A Wayne County judge issued a restraining order on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, to pause a planned shipment of that waste to a disposal site near Belleville, Mich..

Local officials said Thursday that they're pleased that radioactive waste from New York will not be coming to a hazardous waste site in Wayne County.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decided to ship low-level radioactive waste from the World War II-era Manhattan Project to a site in Texas, instead of Wayne Disposal.

State Representative Reggie Miller, a Democrat whose district includes the Wayne County waste facility, pushed the corps to find another place for the material.

Even after the corps' new decision, she warned the fight is far from over, and said the federal government was acting to avoid a costly lawsuit.

“Them trying to showcase a rescheduled hazardous materials training session and holding some meetings does not equate out to being good stewards. It’s because they’re scared, plain and simple.”

The Army corps said its decision was made based on a "collaborative effort" in Wayne County that included citizen engagement and a temporary restraining order against the waste shipment by a circuit court judge.

Miller said residents and communities need to keep up the fight against importing hazardous materials into Michigan.

“I fear that the public will drop their guard and think ‘Oh, gosh this is great news’ and it is and it’s really not about one shipment. It’s about the pattern of importing radioactive waste into Michigan without proper safeguards.”

Canton Township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said the state Legislature should raise fees that make Michigan a magnet for out-of-state refuse.

"We are basically a dumping ground," she said. "Canada comes in, all these other states come in, and when this all fills up we will all be looking for a place to take our trash. We really need people to take care of their trash in their own state."
Environment & Climate Change nuclear waste radioactive waste
Kevin Meerschaert | WEMU
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert | WEMU
Quinn Klinefelter
Quinn Klinefelter is a host and Senior News Editor for 101.9 WDET, anchoring midday newscasts and preparing reports for WDET, NPR and the BBC.
See stories by Quinn Klinefelter
