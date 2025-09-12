DNR: Don't burn those leaves! Do drown that campfire! As wildfire threat rises in Lower Peninsula

The risk of wildfires in Michigan is extremely high right now, due to the unusually long stretch of sunny, dry days in the waning days of summer.

Jeff Vasher is a resource protection manager with the state Department of Natural Resources. He said lightning strikes can start wildfires, but so can people.

Leave a campfire "drowned" with water, until the firepit is a cold, wet slurry, he said, to ensure that no embers are left that could start a fire. And if people don't have to burn leaves right now, they shouldn't.

Sparks from leaf burning, or even the heat from the engine of a recently used lawnmower or off-road vehicle that's parked on dry grass, can start a fire.

Vasher said it's also harder to contain and eradicate wildfires when it's this dry.

"If we get a fire, for mop-up, to get the fire out, it's going to take a lot," he said. "It burns into the ground because it's so dry, and that's what takes a lot of mop-up. It just takes a lot of water to get the fire out. Last year we had a couple fires when the drought was this high that we mopped it up for over two weeks."

Vasher said people should always get a burn permit, but right now, many local governments may be restricting them due to the very dry conditions.

Vasher is hoping for a couple of days of steady rain — although it's not in the long-term forecast for now. He said a day or two of steady rain is much better at reducing the wildfire risk than the same amount of precipitation from a single big storm, since most of the water from heavy, damaging storms quickly flows into creeks and other waterways, rather than soaking into the ground.

