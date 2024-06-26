© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Health officials: Avoid consuming Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies

Michigan Public | By Christopher G. Johnson
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
FDA
Images of the products health officials are warning people to avoid consuming.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration are urging people not to buy or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones or Micro Dose and Macro Dose gummies, and instead throw them away.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is the Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan.

"We want to make sure that folks who have already purchased them and who may have them at home don't consume these chocolates, gummies or other edible products, because we are hearing about a variety of health effects, including things like seizures, decreased level of consciousness and even respiratory failure," she said.

Additional symptoms include agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

The FDA says people who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and/or the Poison Help Line to receive care.

The FDA says it has been in contact with the company about a possible voluntary recall, but to date, the company has not initiated the recall.

Cases have been reported in 20 states, but so far, there are no reported cases in Michigan.
