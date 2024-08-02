New state Senate bills would expand insurance coverage of birth control

Bills introduced this week (SB 973, SB 974) in the state Senate would expand what kind of birth control health insurance plans in Michigan would be required to cover.

Federal law requires Medicaid and nearly all private health insurance plans to cover many kinds of contraceptive drugs requiring a prescription, without copays -- but not over the counter types of birth control like the recently approved Opill, or the emergency contraception drug Plan B.

New bills introduced in the state Senate would require Michigan health insurance plans to cover these over-the-counter birth control drugs as well.

The Michigan Association of Health Plans says it supports maintaining access to contraceptive drugs — while it plans to work with the bills' sponsors to better understand the intent of the bills, and evaluate their impact on health insurance cost and affordability.