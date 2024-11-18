Detroit launches Rides to Care in effort to improve birth outcomes

Detroit is now offering people who are pregnant or just had a baby free rides to medical appointments. The program is called Rides to Care, and it works through Uber. People can register for the service, and then order up rides to their doctor’s office when needed.

Rides to Care is an effort to address big disparities when it comes to birth and maternal health care outcomes in Detroit. The city’s statistics are stark:



Last year, 7,939 children were born in Detroit.

15% of those were low birth weight, compared to 8.6% nationally.

19% were born prematurely, compared to 10% nationally.

The infant mortality rate for Black infants in Detroit is three times higher than for white infants.

Experts like Dr. Lynn Smitherman, a pediatrician with Wayne State University, say a lack of access to prenatal and follow-up care for both mother and baby is one of the driving forces behind those disparities—and that transportation is one of the biggest barriers there is when it comes to accessing that care.

“Last week alone, I had two newborns cancel their appointments because they didn't have transportation,” Smitherman said Monday at an event announcing Rides to Care. “I am so happy that this program is here.”

Denise Fair Razo, Detroit’s chief public health officer, said that in Detroit, 14 out of every 1,000 babies born die before their first birthday. “We also know that pregnant moms who miss vital appointments, their prenatal and postpartum appointments, they miss out. And they experience adverse health outcomes,” Razo said.

Rides to Care is available to any Detroit resident who’s pregnant, and up to a year post-partum. It’s also open to any caretakers of a child under a year old. The program is completely free, but requires registration at 313-876-0000.

