Preliminary results suggest bird flu present in wild birds in lower Michigan

See a dead wild bird in Michigan? Don’t touch it. That’s the advice from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources after it got preliminary results that suggest highly pathogenic avian influenza , or bird flu, is present in waterfowl at multiple locations in lower Michigan.

The bird flu primarily affects poultry, such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, ducks, and geese. It can cause sickness and death in birds and mammals. Michigan has seen die-offs in wild birds and wild mammals since late February 2022 due to the disease.

The virus that causes bird flu is called H5N1 . There has been an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S. since 2022, but the virus isn’t new. It was first detected in China in 1996. The virus spreads through the fecal matter or nasal discharge of infected birds.

Mammals such as elephant seals , cows , and cats have tested positive and died from bird flu. In Michigan, waterfowl, raptors, scavengers, fulls, and terns are the most affected wild birds. The disease is considered to be endemic, or regularly found, across Michigan and North America.

Kaitlyn Barnes is a wildlife biologist and acting waterfowl specialist at the Michigan DNR. She wrote in a statement that the preliminary results do not mean Michigan’s duck, goose, or swan populations are heading for a decline.

“The populations immediately near the sites with positive test results could see a decline, but there should not be impacts to the statewide population,” Barnes wrote.

Humans have been infected during the ongoing outbreak too. There have been 68 confirmed human cases and one death associated with H5N1 bird flu infection in the U.S. The state of Michigan has had two human cases of bird flu. Both Michiganders who tested positive were dairy farm workers exposed to infected cows. Health officials say that the current public health risk is low.

Throughout January and early February, the Department of Natural Resources sampled dead wild birds from Allegan County, Shiawassee County, Ingham County, and Washtenaw County. Preliminary results from the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory indicated that bird flu was the suspected cause of death for the birds, most of which were Canadian geese.

Suspected positive tests for bird flu must be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory for testing. It may take weeks or months for the laboratory to confirm a positive test result.

Where is bird flu in Michigan?

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is monitoring bird flu by responding to reports of sick domestic birds throughout the state. While the Department of Natural Resources focuses most on bird flu’s impact on wildlife, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development monitors and responds to sick domestic animal life.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has been monitoring the outbreak and testing dead birds in die-offs that include six or more birds.

Mitch Marcus, the wildlife health supervisor for Michigan’s DNR, told Michigan Public that it can be difficult to track where the disease is found.

“The unique thing about avian influenza virus is that particularly wild birds can be carriers of the disease,” Marcus said. “What I mean by that is they have the disease, but it does not make them sick or cause them to die or show symptoms. But, obviously, there are some birds that do succumb to the virus.”

Michigan has confirmed six positive cases of bird flu in wildlife in Jackson, Kalamazoo, Mackinac, Roscommon, St. Joseph, and Washtenaw counties. Counties that do not have a confirmed case listed may still contain bird flu outbreaks.

Domestic animals have been diagnosed with bird flu throughout the state. Current active disease responses are being taken at either backyard poultry, commercial poultry, or dairy facilities in Missaukee, Ottawa, Jackson, Clinton, Ionia, Gratiot, Alpena, Oakland, Wayne, Allegan, Gratiot, Isabella, Ingham, and Barry counties. An active disease response to bird flu means that “measures are still being taken to release a poultry flock from quarantine or to achieve unaffected status in a dairy herd,” according to the Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development website .

How can we fight the outbreak and protect ourselves?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends that Michiganders do not touch or go near dead wild birds. A fresh carcass can still spread the H5N1 virus.

“If you find a dead wild bird, you should leave it alone; however, if you need to remove it, do not touch it with your bare hands,” Marcus wrote in a statement. “You should wear gloves and other personal protective equipment.”

The department also recommends that dead wild birds in an accessible area or that pose a risk for spreading the disease should be double bagged and disposed of in a trash can. Those in contact with wild birds, like when moving dead carcasses, should use personal protective equipment. This equipment includes shoes that can be disinfected, disposable or rubber gloves, a face mask, and eye protection.

Marcus said protection against H5N1 bird flu includes thinking about other domestic animals that people come into regular contact with.

“If someone's in a situation where they need to handle a wild animal that's sick or has died of an unknown cause, they should take some steps to protect themselves and or any domestic animals that that they care for,” Marcus told Michigan Public.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks Michiganders to report any die-offs of six or more wild birds on their website . Those who come into contact with other wild animals that appear sick can also report that information at the same website.