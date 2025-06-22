Detroit study researching premature births in Black mothers loses federal funding in DEI cuts

A federally funded study aimed at understanding why Black babies in Detroit are more likely to be born prematurely has been abruptly defunded by the National Institutes of Health.

The research aimed at studying how stress associated with racism and poverty might alter gene function and affect birth outcomes.

In termination letters sent to researchers, the NIH said the study relied on “artificial and non-scientific categories” tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion, adding it didn’t enhance health or advance science.

Researchers believe this explanation was politically motivated.

The cancelation is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to eliminate DEI initiatives, resulting in the termination of federally funded projects, including those focused on minorities and LGBTQ health.

The study’s team is now scrambling to secure private funding to continue their work, while a federal judge recently ruled the National Institute of Health's cuts to minority health research were illegal, though the ruling may be appealed.

Dr. Alex Peahl is an OB-GYN at the University of Michigan and co-director of the Partnering For the Future Clinic, which serves people with opioid and other substance use during pregnancy. She emphasized the broader impacts of those policy decisions.

“Health-related social needs are health care. And if we want to improve the health of pregnant people and their families, we have to care for every part of their lives, not just the clinical pieces.”

She added that access to care is deeply tied to basic needs, such as transportation and food security, which can contribute to the stressors the team was studying.

“Health-related social needs alter patients' ability to access and engage in care. It is really hard to come to your prenatal visit if you don't have a car, or to take a medication if you don't have food on the table.”

Now, with federal funding gone, the research team is seeking private support to keep its work going.

