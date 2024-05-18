Officials on the lookout for alligator at Kensington Metro Park

An alligator was reportedly seen at Kensington Metropark in Milford. The report came through the park's general contact form Wednesday night. Park officials said they received and acted upon it Thursday morning.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks said in a statement, "Our park police, along with support from the Oakland County Sheriff Department, Oakland County Animal Control, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Detroit Zoological Society were on Kent Lake until shortly after midnight last night (5/16), searching for a possible alligator sighting that was reported. Drones, ATVs, boats, and a helicopter were all on the scene to assist in locating it."

But there was no sign of the animal. There are some questions about whether the report is genuine. There was only the one reported sighting and alligators are not native to Michigan.

The park said they have gotten questions about the alligator's size, but that they do not know how big it is from the single report.

For now, all areas of Kensington Metropark are open. The park said, "The sighting occurred in an area of the lake that is not open to swimming and is lesser used for boating than other, busier, areas of the lake.

"At this time, we will be keeping our eyes open and seeing if the possible alligator makes another appearance, and we will leave the warning signs in place for the public’s assistance with any sightings as well."

The park said it has posted signs around the lake out of an abundance of caution. The signs warn visitors to be on the lookout and not to approach the animal. The signs also include how to get in touch with Metroparks Police if the alligator is seen again.