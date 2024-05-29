AAA: Summer travel season “deadliest 100 days for teen drivers”

The 100-day period between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend is the deadliest for teenage drivers. The Auto Club Group of Michigan, or AAA, says the largest percentage of fatal crashes related to teenage drivers happens this time of the year.

In a statement, AAA said that “traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16-19.” In Michigan, an average of 63 teen drivers are involved in fatal car crashes per year.

“With the end of the school year upon us, these young, inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the road with their friends,” said Adrianne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.

On what causes accidents, Woodland said, “The biggest distraction for teen drivers is other teen passengers. The second biggest distraction is cell phones and in-vehicle infotainment systems.” AAA also cites not wearing seatbelts and speeding as factors for crashes. They say speeding is a factor in almost 30% of fatal teen driver crashes.

To mitigate the problem, Woodland says parents should teach their kids to navigate the road. "You want to spend time coaching your teen while they're behind the wheel, and have a serious discussion with them about safety,” she said. ”Also, one of the number one things a parent can do for their kid is to lead by example.”

“Don't drive aggressively, avoid distractions, and always wear your seatbelt. Your driving skills and judgment behind the wheel shape your child's view of safe driving habits,” she added.

AAA recommends teaching teens defensive driving skills like scanning the road for hazards. They also say parents should establish family rules for when and where a teen can drive and conduct at least 50 hours of supervised training.