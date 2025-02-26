Colleen Sibthorp

Colleen has 30 years of Public Media experience working with stations in Illinois, Florida, Texas, and Massachusetts in finance, fundraising, and management. As a Membership Manager at Michigan Public, Colleen will work to ensure that essential news and information reach listeners across the state, helping to keep the public connected and informed wherever they listen.

Colleen’s career in Public Media began with WVIK, Quad Cities NPR and more recently with Public Media Company, an organization dedicated to helping public media stations across the United States make informed decisions to best serve their communities.