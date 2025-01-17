Micah Walker | BridgeDetroit

Micah Walker is on the BridgeDetroit team covering the arts and culture and education in the city.

Originally from the metro Detroit area, she is back in her home state after two years in Ohio. Micah was previously a trending/ general assignment reporter at The Columbus Dispatch, where she covered a wide range of areas such as the arts, child care and the homeless population. She was also a general assignment reporter for The Marion Star, covering the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as education and business.

Micah is a graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, receiving her bachelor’s degree in journalism.

In 2022, Micah was selected as a fellow for the National Press Foundation’s Widening the Pipeline fellowship, a year-long program that offers multimedia and leadership training to early career journalists of color.