National defense bill includes funding for military facilities in MI and PFAS remediation

Michigan has some big wins in this year's national defense bill. It was passed by Congress this week and is headed to President Joe Biden for a signature.

Senator Gary Peters (MI-D) is on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He worked on the bill and said it authorizes key investments in Michigan's military priorities. This includes more PFAS cleanup efforts, military facility investments, protections against aggression from foreign governments, and raises for service members.

PFAS contamination in Michigan communities

The bill includes more oversight for PFAS contamination and remediation efforts in Michigan.

The Department of Defense would need to create a separate budget proposal specifically dealing with PFAS activities. The budget would include funding for research and development, testing, remediation, contaminant disposal, and community outreach.

The DOD would also need to have a timetable for cleanup efforts.

“We're going to have an actual schedule and cost estimates, but have it outlined in a systematic way. I think it's important for us to be able to really create a system with more oversight and transparency,” Peters said.

The Department of Health and Human Services will get $5 million to study health impacts of PFAS in drinking water.

Military facilities in Michigan

Nearly $100 million would support Michigan construction projects at two military facilities. At the Detroit Armory, $72 million is allocated to building a new research and development laboratory. The Armory is south of Detroit.

At the Battle Creek Marine Corps Reserve Center, $24.5 million would help put in two new buildings and a vehicle wash platform.

Servicemember benefits

Also in the bill, military servicemembers and Department of Defense civilian workers would get a pay bump.

Peters said, "Our service members who are willing to go into harm's way and defend our democracy will be getting a 5.2% pay raise."

The bill includes more oversight of the Discharge Review Board, which assesses invisible wounds of military members returning from deployment.

Technology and international interests

Peters said the bill is also aimed at boosting cybersecurity by studying the nation's vulnerabilities, including risks at international borders. And it would strengthen international relations with friendly nations.