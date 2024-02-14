National Republican Party officially recognizes Hoekstra as chair of state GOP

Pete Hoekstra, the former Michigan congressman and U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, is officially in charge of the state Republican Party.

The Republican National Committee formally recognized Hoekstra as chair of the Michigan GOP after a bitter internal dispute over who led the state party. The feud included lawsuits, recriminations, and dueling websites, each purporting to be the official online home of the party.

Former Chair Kristina Karamo was elected to the position last February. A breakaway faction of the state party voted to oust her on January 6, saying she had fallen short of promises to revive Republican campaign hopes and build the party's ranks.

Karamo said the vote was illegitimate and did not conform to the party's bylaws. The national party said she was properly removed.

The breakaway faction named Hoekstra as the new chair — a move Karamo also said was illegitimate. And former President Donald Trump — the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination — said he supported Hoekstra as chair.

On Wednesday, after the national party confirmed his position as the state party leader, Hoekstra released a statement imploring Karamo to stop fighting him.

"It is time for the former Chair who was properly removed in accordance with the MIGOP bylaws to end her misinformation campaign. She should join the fight to re-elect Donald Trump rather than dividing this Party," Hoekstra said.

“Both the RNC and our Party's presumptive nominee Donald Trump have now come forward and recognized me as the duly elected Chair of the Michigan Republican Party," he said.

"We must put our nose to the grindstone over the next several months and focus on party unity to secure a red-wave victory in November.”