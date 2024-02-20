© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Nikki Haley schedules campaign stops in Michigan next week

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody,
The Associated Press
Published February 20, 2024 at 4:48 PM EST
The Associated Press

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is planning a pair of campaign stops in Michigan days before the state’s presidential primary on Tuesday.

Those close to the former United Nations ambassador, the last major Republican candidate standing in Donald Trump’s path to the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, are privately bracing for a blowout loss in her home state's primary election in South Carolina on Saturday.

And they cannot name a state where she is likely to beat Trump in the coming weeks.

But in an emotional address on Tuesday, Haley declared, “I refuse to quit.”

Michigan’s primary is next on the calendar.

Sunday, the day after the South Carolina primary, Nikki Haley plans to travel to Troy for a rally. She has another event scheduled in Grand Rapids on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters last Saturday in Oakland County.

On the Democratic side, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear at an event in west Michigan on Thursday.
