Understanding state government: An instructional series
Policymaking can be really, really confusing. Schoolhouse Rock may have covered the basics. But what about the super niche tasks and processes that keep the Michigan government moving? It can feel like, if you're not a lawmaker, lobbyist, or reporter, it's impossible to know what's going on.
Well, that's where this guide comes in. Want to watch (and understand) a day in the state Senate? We got you. Want to know what's actually in a bill everyone's talking about? That's covered too.
It's your state, see how it's run.
Guides to the legislative process
A resource to explain how to understand the content of a bill.
A resource to explain the flow of a day in the Michigan House of Representatives.
A resource to explain the flow of a day in the Michigan Senate.
A resource to explain some common and confusing terms you may hear around the Michigan Legislature.
A resource to explain how Michigan bills become state law.