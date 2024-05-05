Presidential campaign trail through Michigan remains busy

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to stop in Detroit Monday.

It’s part of the increasingly busy presidential campaign trail through Michigan.

Harris’ stated reason for being in Detroit is to promote the Biden administration’s efforts to boost “economic opportunity.” It’s the vice president’s second stop in Michigan this year.

Kamala Harris is something of a warm up act for President Joe Biden.

The Democratic Party’s standard-bearer is himself scheduled to speak at a Detroit NAACP dinner in two weeks. Back in March, Biden met with supporters in Saginaw County.

Former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters near Saginaw at an airport rally last week. The May 1st rally came less than a month since the presumptive Republican presidential nominee made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr have also made stops in Michigan.

Michigan is considered a key swing state in November’s general election. Recent polls show the state as a toss-up.