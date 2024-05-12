© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
MI budget proposals include increased funding for afterschool programs

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published May 12, 2024 at 10:54 PM EDT
Advocates for afterschool programs in Michigan are hoping state lawmakers include more funding for programs across the state.

Versions of next year’s state budget passed by the state House and Senate include more money than has been requested.

Erin Skene-Pratt is the executive director of the Michigan AfterSchool Partnership. She said about 67,000 Michigan children took part in afterschool and summer programs in the past year.

“However there are about 750,000 youth who are still waiting, right? So, we have a little bit of a gap there between the youth that are served and the youth that are in need,” said Pratt.

The state House budget proposal contains $75 million for afterschool programs. The state Senate budget contains $69 million.

The final number will depend on decisions made when lawmakers write a compromise state budget between now and July 1.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
