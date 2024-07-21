Michigan Dems celebrate Biden, line up behind Harris

President Joe Biden’s exit from his 2024 reelection bid upended a race in Michigan already filled with unexpected twists.

The question of who Democrats might pick to replace Biden at the top of the ticket is now the big issue hanging over the Democratic National Convention as delegates prepare to convene in Chicago next month.

Vice President Kamala Harris was endorsed by Biden and appears to be the likely choice, although many Democrats have called for an open convention as a signal of a transparent process and to build interest.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made no mention of Harris or any interest in seeking the presidential or vice presidential nomination in a Sunday social media post following Biden’s announcement:

President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history. My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan.

Other statements released by party leaders praised Biden and did not focus on the issues dogging his candidacy since a troubling performance in the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump last month.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes praised Biden’s commitment to reproductive and LGTBTQ rights and ending gun violence.

“President Biden has always been there for Michigan, and Michigan Democrats will always be grateful for his vision of a country that sets aside its differences and finds hope in a brighter future, together,” she said. “Mr. President, you have been our fearless leader, our friend, and an incredible public servant — and we can never thank you enough.”

Biden’s decision left many Democrats relieved or at least less troubled by their presidential prospects in Michigan, a swing state. They are also concerned about the effects lower on the ballot where control of the state House, swing congressional seats and Michigan’s U.S. Senate race are at stake.

Pollster Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group told the Michigan Public Radio Network that the prospect of a new nominee will make the race more interesting to people who were already less likely to vote.

“When Democrats do well against Donald Trump, there’s very high turnout and their voters are motivated,” he said. “And I suspect what we’ve seen here in this earthquake is Democrats are going to become galvanized.”

Czuba says independents who make up roughly 20 percent of the electorate in Michigan will be decisive. His earlier polls showed Biden struggling in Michigan, but voters were also dissatisfied with Trump as their other option.

Democrats were – and still are – concerned over inspiring Democratic turnout, appealing to younger voters, the effects of the Trump assassination attempt and Natural Law Party Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s name on the Michigan ballot.

Czuba says they are not wrong to worry.

“Because nothing is normal,” he said. “Nothing this election year is normal and we’re seeing it play out now.”