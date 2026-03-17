Corewell Health faces possible major nurses strike

A major Michigan hospital chain is facing a potential nurses strike.

The strike threat involves nine Corewell Health hospitals and campuses in southeast Michigan represented by the Teamsters union, and would involve roughly 10,000 nurses.

The nurses’ union said nearly 90% of its members have voted to authorize a strike after fighting for their first union contract since June 2025.

“This overwhelming strike vote shows that nurses are done being bullied into silence while executives put profits over patients and gamble with our safety and our licenses,” said Rachel Szadyr, a cardiac ICU nurse and member of the bargaining committee.

Nurse-to-patient ratios, wages, and workplace safety are among the issues on the table.

A Corewell Health spokesperson said the company is committed to reaching an agreement. She added that talk of a strike is premature.

“We care about our nurses and have made significant investments in wages and benefits,” said spokesperson Amanda Klingbail, “Neither side has made a final offer, and we will continue to bargain in good faith.”

The Corewell Health strike authorization comes as a Teamsters nurses strike at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital near Flint has gone on nearly 200 days. Despite acrimonious rhetoric, the two sides in that strike have talked about making progress in recent weeks.