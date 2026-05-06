Ottawa County reports measles outbreak but says it's limited to one household

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday that it has confirmed two new measles cases, bringing the county's total to three and triggering the declaration of an outbreak, though there's no known risk of public exposure to the cases.

The two newly identified cases are in the same household as the county's first case of the year.

Health authorities define an outbreak as three related cases. The Ottawa County health department said in a statement that while the situation now constitutes an outbreak, the two newly confirmed cases "stayed home throughout the time they could have spread measles — so no additional exposures outside the household are expected."

The designation of an outbreak "is used for monitoring and reporting purposes only; it does not indicate any new or increased risk to the community," the health department said.

The department — while not sharing the family members' vaccination status — praised the family for adhering to guidance meant to stem the spread of the illness.

"The family's commitment to staying home during the monitoring period is one reason we have no public exposure sites to announce today," said Dr. Gwendolyn Unzicker, the county medical director.

Measles is highly contagious and associated with an array of potentially serious complications, especially in people who are not vaccinated.

Vaccination rates have been dropping in Michigan, and the number of outbreaks is growing this year. Ottawa County's measles cases are its first since 1991.

The spread of the virus in southeast Michigan prompted state health officials to encourage an accelerated vaccination schedule for babies in seven counties there last month.

Symptoms of measles can include:



High fever (may spike to over 104 F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots).

A rash that starts as flat red spots on the face at the hairline, then spreads to the trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin. Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

The state health department said people who have been exposed to measles or have measles symptoms should call their health provider first before seeking treatment, to minimize exposure to the public.

Health officials said two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection against measles.