Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the health system's decision is not only "cowardly," it may violate the state's antidiscrimination law.
As Ascension Health prepares to sell four more hospitals in Michigan, a health market expert said it could accelerate the rise in health insurance costs for consumers, due to less competition in the health care marketplace in Michigan.
Corewell Health has lifted its pause on new hormone therapy treatments for patients under nineteen.
The merger of the two health systems is the second big healthcare consolidation in the state in recent years. And it's raising fears that costs for patients could increase — though the hospital executives say that won't happen.
Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health say they plan to merge into a single system with 22 hospitals and 64,000 employees. It's a massive shakeup for two of…