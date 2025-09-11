Corewell Health halts gender-affirming care for trans minors, citing pressure from Trump admin

Corewell Health, Michigan's largest health care system in the state by net patient revenue, has discontinued gender-affirming care for minors.

Gender-affirming health care, which includes puberty blockers and hormone therapy meant to help align physical development with gender identity for young people, is still legal in Michigan. But some health systems in Michigan have said continual pressure from the federal government has led them to end the practice, citing fear of funding cuts.

A spokesperson for Corewell Health said in a statement Wednesday that it faced a "serious risk of legal and regulatory action."

"Like many health care systems across the country, we made this decision to protect both our health care providers and our patients," Corewell said.

Corewell Health had previously discontinued gender-affirming treatment for new minor patients in February, but the decision was quickly rescinded. University of Michigan Medicine eliminated gender-affirming care for transgender minors last month.

Emme Zanotti, a spokesperson for LGBTQ-plus advocacy group Equality Michigan, said the impacts of the Corewell Health decision will hit certain parts of the population hard.

“Transgender care is already very under-resourced, both nationally and in the state of Michigan, and that leaves advocates with fewer and fewer options to get folks medically necessary, essential healthcare,” Zanotti added.

Zanotti said it's an example of private institutions helping the Trump administration set a precedent that healthcare availability can be controlled by the federal government, and is not based on what’s legal or medically necessary.

Major medical associations across the country, including the American Medical Association , have designated gender-affirming healthcare as medically necessary for many transgender people.

The Trump administration implemented an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding for providers of gender-affirming care for people under 19, saying it was "protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation," but the order's enforcement has been blocked by a judge.

“This is putting our large healthcare systems in a tough situation,” Zanotti said. “But unfortunately decisions are being made that mean they are going to cave to this administration at the expense of young people in Michigan and their families.”

A statement from Corewell Health said it “will continue to compassionately address the health needs of our patients who are in transition or wish to transition, including providing mental health support.”

Zanotti said that people should contact their providers to see what options they have for gender-affirming healthcare before the policy is fully implemented.

“I think I would be misadvising our community if I said there isn’t a potential for more volatility in the trans healthcare space," Zanotti continued. "But I have no doubt that our young trans people are resilient enough to survive this.”