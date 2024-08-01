Republicans in 1st District primary share military backgrounds, differ on policy

Congressman Jack Bergman is seeking his fifth term as U.S. Representative to Michigan’s first district.

His district, which encompasses most of Michigan north of Houghton Lake, hasn’t changed much since his first victory in 2016. It’s long been considered a Republican stronghold with 2020 redistricting only emphasizing the GOP’s grip on more than 40 percent of Michigan's total landmass.

But this year Bergman faces challengers on both sides of the aisle.

He faces a primary challenge from Josh Saul, whose stances tie into the MAGA platform. In an interview with IPR News. Saul shared details of his time overseas as an army infantryman in Afghanistan.

After taking a bullet in combat, he says his decision to run for office was a "call from God" – not entirely based on Bergman's performance in office.

"I went and fought for my rights and everybody's rights in Afghanistan, and then I came home and realized that they weren't being protected in the homeland," Saul said.

He does have some critiques for Bergman, though. Saul noted Bergman is the top user of a new taxpayer-funded program to reimburse lawmakers for lodging and food expenses.

He also shared his views on U.S. military intervention and the transgender movement.

"If an adult wants to do it, then that is their prerogative. But that doesn't mean that the rest of the world has to capitulate to the way that they view the world," he said.

In Bergman's interview with IPR News, he too leaned heavily on his military background when responding to national questions like President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, and local issues like the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' decision to allow Camp Grayling to expand training efforts on public land.

He is the highest ranking combat veteran to have ever served in the U.S. House – he was a Lt. General in the United States Marine Corps.

In congress, Bergman serves on the House Armed Services Committee, Veterans Affairs Committee, Budget Committee. He says he is one of three Vietnam veterans left in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After nearly a decade in politics, he says this election cycle still surprises him.

“My prediction was that neither Biden or Harris would be on the 2024 ticket, so I’m half-right right now,” he said.

Bergman is one of four congressional Republicans who signed onto a lawsuit that attempted, and ultimately failed, to overturn the 2020 election results.

Four years later, he called for more oversight and suggested each county ensures all political parties are involved in the ballot counting process.

"I'm always I'm cautiously optimistic, but I keep an eye on those in charge of integrity," Bergman said.

Voters can volunteer to be a poll watcher in Michigan on the Secretary of State'swebsite.

Whoever succeeds in the Republican Primary on August 6, will go on to face either Bob Lorinser, a family physician from Marquette or Callie Barr, a lawyer from Cheboygan.

Listen to the full interviews via the audio player above.

