More contraceptives would be covered by insurance under legislation before state Senate committee

Health insurance plans in Michigan could be required to cover birth control and contraceptives under bills heard in a Senate committee Thursday.

That would apply regardless of whether a patient has a prescription.

State Senator Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Twp.) is a package co-sponsor. She said the legislation would help ensure people who need birth control receive it.

“Removing economic barriers to accessing birth control can be lifesaving and allow for family planning to be the choice of the person,” Cavanagh told the state Senate Health Policy Committee.

During the Thursday hearing, committee members heard testimony claiming various ways the legislation could benefit people in Michigan, including outside of pregnancy prevention.

Nupur Huria with the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health said many young people use birth control methods for purposes like addressing hormonal imbalances.

Huria said adopting the bills would “be empowering youth to make decisions about their reproductive futures and ultimately lower health care costs by preventing the need for more expensive interventions down the road.”

Another part of the package would require insurance companies to cover IUD implants given shortly after childbirth as part of labor and delivery care, rather than as a separate item.

A bill would also require hospitals with maternity units to keep intrauterine devices -- a form of contraceptive -- in stock.

Dr. Sarah Wallett is chief medical operating officer for Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

She said postpartum IUDs can be useful for people who can’t make follow-up appointments and don't want to risk another pregnancy.

“Postpartum appointments can be difficult to navigate with a newborn, especially if you're already back to work or have other children,” Wallett said.

Parts of the legislation faced opposition from health insurance and business groups, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Michigan Chamber, which represents many of the state's businesses.

Chamber spokesperson Sara Wurfel said much of that opposition comes down to the position that workplaces “should make decisions about healthcare benefit design” rather than the government.

The legislation remains in committee.

