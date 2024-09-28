Senator Peters-sponsored bill to improve disaster relief for individuals advances in US House

Millions of people are preparing to assess damage to their homes in the southern states from Hurricane Helene.

This week, a bill that could help with preparedness for future storms — introduced by a senator from Michigan — advanced to the floor of the U.S. Senate.

"Americans across the nation are experiencing more frequent and catastrophic natural disasters," Peters said in a press release announcing the advance of the bipartisan Disaster Survivors Fairness Act. "These individuals must have swift access to federal resources in order to piece their lives back together."

Peters said the "commonsense" legislation would reform the individual assistance programs run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, and improve how the agency provides assistance to survivors for home repairs, disaster housing, and mitigation activities.

Changes include expanding a program that encourages homeowners not just to repair damage, but make their repairs in a way that could mitigate damage from future storms, as well as protect the lives of the inhabitants.

The act would also bolster the development of post-disaster solutions for renters.

The bill is the latest in a string of FEMA reform legislation sponsored by Peters, including a bill to create one deadline to apply for two FEMA disaster assistance programs, a bill to protect FEMA Reservists from losing their full-time employment when they are called up to assist communities with disaster response, and a bill to help protect pets and other animals during and in the aftermath of natural disasters and emergencies. All three bills have since been signed into law.