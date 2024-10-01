© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
How to listen to and watch tonight's VP debate

Michigan Public
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:41 PM EDT
collage graphic showing jd vance and tim walz
United States Congress; Office of Gov. Tim Walz

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will meet Tuesday evening for the first and only CBS News Vice Presidential Debate of the 2024 election. The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be simulcast by NPR, which will air on Michigan Public. NPR's Asma Khalid will host this coverage, with reporting and analysis from NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Political Correspondent Susan Davis and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.

You can also watch the CBS livestream in the video player above.

The debate will last 90 minutes, and will be recorded at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. Following our on-air coverage of the debate, there will be a special episode of The Middle with Jeremy Hobson following. Live blog coverage will also be available at NPR.org.

