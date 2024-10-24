Survey: Election weighing down Michigan retail sales

Next month’s election is apparently affecting Michigan retail sales.

A new survey by the Michigan Retailers Association found its members' retail sales declined in September. Sales also declined in August.

MRA spokeswoman Vic Veda said the dip is consistent with pre-election slumps in previous election years.

“We’re really thinking that a lot of this is due to consumers’ resistance to spending right now with all of the uncertainty around the election coming up,” said Veda.

Veda says Michigan retailers are optimistic about the holiday shopping season. But she said the holiday shopping season will be shorter than normal with fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.