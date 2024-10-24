© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Survey: Election weighing down Michigan retail sales

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
A looming winter storm created long lines at Michigan supermarkets, instead of other retailers

Next month’s election is apparently affecting Michigan retail sales.

A new survey by the Michigan Retailers Association found its members' retail sales declined in September. Sales also declined in August.

MRA spokeswoman Vic Veda said the dip is consistent with pre-election slumps in previous election years.

“We’re really thinking that a lot of this is due to consumers’ resistance to spending right now with all of the uncertainty around the election coming up,” said Veda.

Veda says Michigan retailers are optimistic about the holiday shopping season. But she said the holiday shopping season will be shorter than normal with fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Politics & Government michigan retailers associationMichigan retailersretailElection 2024
