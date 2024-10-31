Bill Clinton stumps for Kamala Harris in Southwest Michigan

Former President Bill Clinton made stops in Southwest Michigan Wednesday, urging the state to get out the vote for Kamala Harris.

On a supporter’s front lawn in South Haven, Clinton spoke to a crowd of about 100. He said Trump’s rhetoric around elections is “dangerous.” He also described him as a “brag and blame politician.”

Clinton said Trump took credit for a strong economy when that was mostly fueled by the policies of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

“He's good, isn't he?” Clinton said, referring to Trump. “I mean, look at this beautiful day. I did that. I know it rained yesterday, but if I had been president, it never would have happened.”

He also talked about his relationship with each candidate.

“I know them both. At various times in life, I’ve been friends with both of them,” he said. “And they’ve both shown their colors. She’s a problem solver. He’s a problem maker.”

Harris supporter Amy Kilbridge of South Haven said she’s already voted absentee. She said she agrees with Clinton that Trump is a threat to the democratic process.

“I’m an optimistic person, so I’m trying to be hopeful,” she said. “And I’m nervous as well, because, as President Clinton just outlined for us, the stakes are so high.”

The former president also said Harris is a better choice when it comes to economic issues like inflation and fuel prices. Clinton also made stops in Muskegon and Benton Harbor.