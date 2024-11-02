Trump, Vance, Walz campaign in Michigan with four days left in election; Harris to speak Sunday

“Well, four days,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, told several hundred supporters in Flint Friday. “This next 100 or so hours and the work we do will shape not just the next four years, but the next generation.”

The urgency of getting out the vote was the main theme of both Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns in Michigan Friday.

Walz, as well as former President Donald Trump and his Republican Vice-Presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, spent the day cajoling and encouraging their supporters ahead of the conclusion of the presidential race.

Trump rallied supporters in Dearborn and Warren, while Vance met with others in Portage, near Kalamazoo.

Vance told the crowd that Michiganders want change, and that he and Trump would protect manufacturing jobs in the state.

Walz made stops in southeast, mid, and northern Michigan.

At a union hall in Taylor, the Democratic vice presidential candidate slammed Trump’s economic policies, saying under the former president Michigan lost 280,000 jobs.

"The only thing he knows how to manufacture is bull——," said Walz.

Trump spoke with supporters at a restaurant in Dearborn on Friday — part of an effort to garner votes in a largely Arab American community where people have expressed anger at the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel in its war in Gaza. Trump later held a rally in Warren, where he exhorted his supporters to vote, calling this the most important election.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presidential nominee for the Democrats, looks set to make her final in-person pitch to Michigan voters on Sunday, when she is scheduled to make several stops in the state, including events in Detroit and East Lansing.

Trump's schedule would give him the last word in the state. On Monday, he says he'll make Grand Rapids one of the final stops in the campaign before the final day of voting on Tuesday, November 5.

Polls give Harris a slight edge over Trump in the final days of the 2024 presidential campaign in Michigan, but the difference is typically well within the margin of error.

