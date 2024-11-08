An outgoing Democratic Congressman and an incoming Republican Congressman reflect on Election 2024

In a special Friday edition of It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee and Republican Congressman-elect Tom Barrett. Rep. Kildee is leaving Washington D.C. after a dozen years in Congress and Barrett just won his first Congressional race Tuesday night. We explore the conversation Barrett had with Democratic Senator-elect Elissa Slotkin and who Kildee thinks is the future of the Democratic Party.

