An outgoing Democratic Congressman and an incoming Republican Congressman reflect on Election 2024

Michigan Public | By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST

In a special Friday edition of It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee and Republican Congressman-elect Tom Barrett. Rep. Kildee is leaving Washington D.C. after a dozen years in Congress and Barrett just won his first Congressional race Tuesday night. We explore the conversation Barrett had with Democratic Senator-elect Elissa Slotkin and who Kildee thinks is the future of the Democratic Party.

Politics & Government It's Just PoliticsElection 2024
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
