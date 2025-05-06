Michigan House passes merit-based hiring bill amid debate over DEI hiring

The Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would require state agency hiring decisions to be based on merit. The bipartisan bill passed with nearly unanimous support, with 105 representatives in favor and one opposed.

State agencies that violate the proposed law would be fined up to $10,000 for each violation.

In general, Republican supporters said the bill will help to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Democrats said the legislation will actually promote equity by reducing the importance of personal connections.

State Representative Joseph Pavlov (R-Smiths Creek) spoke to his fellow lawmakers before a vote Thursday, emphasizing the importance of relevant work experience over programs that emphasize DEI.

“I doubt any colleague would trust me to give them a haircut when compared to the barber or stylist who is licensed and has professional practice,” Pavlov said. “Likewise, there is no place for DEI in our government.”

He said a yes vote would mean lawmakers were focusing on what’s best for the state rather than ideological differences.

Representative Erin Byrnes (D-Dearborn), who introduced the current form of the bill, spoke in support of the bill prior to the House vote. Byrnes said the legislation would ensure more equitable and inclusive hiring practices.

“This bill helps to create opportunity by eroding the barrier of the old boys' club as we work toward a more equal playing field for all Michiganders,” Byrnes said. “Michigan is stronger when various backgrounds and experiences empower the best and brightest.”

The bill was first introduced in March 2024 by state Representative Angela Rigas (R-Alto), but died after being referred to the Committee on Government Operations. Despite a difference of opinion with Byrnes on what the bill means in practice, Rigas said in a statement to Michigan Public that she believes DEI programs have discriminated against skilled workers.

“Thank you to my colleague Rep. Erin Byrnes for putting aside partisan differences and reintroducing my bill from last term,” Rigas wrote. “Only the most qualified candidates should be chosen for a position rather than prioritizing gender, skin color, or sexual orientation.”

The bill does not include “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in its language. It does require state agencies to hire employees based on objective factors like relevant work experience or education.

The House's passing of the legislation comes months after President Donald Trump issued a January presidential action that aimed to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in favor of what he said are merit-based hiring practices.

House Bill 4288 now heads to the state Senate, where Democrats have a slight majority of 19 to 18 Republicans.