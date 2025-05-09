Michigan immigrant groups say federal budget plan could reduce health care access, food assistance

Deliberations on the congressional budget plan are still ongoing and causing some tension within the Republican party. Despite the party’s majority in both the House and Senate, Republicans are finding it difficult to agree on funding for health care and social services. Michigan immigrant rights groups say the framework for the spending plan could mean bad news for the nearly 700,000 immigrants residing in the state.

Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are aiming to pass a budget plan that emphasizes the Trump administration’s policy agenda. That includes extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, increasing defense spending, and providing additional funds for U.S.-Mexico border security in the bill.

The House already approved a bill before a two-week recess on April 10 with a vote of 216 to 214. The Senate is now looking at a budget tool called reconciliation, which would allow the party to pass a bill with only 51 votes in the Senate if both chambers agree to the bill. It allows the party to avoid a Democratic filibuster in the Senate. While Republicans hold 53 seats in that chamber, there has been interparty conflict over proposed changes in the bill, like cuts to Medicaid.

Scott Preston is a senior policy analyst for the Michigan League for Public Policy. He said at a news conference Thursday that the budget package is expected to decrease the child tax credit, which is an income-qualified federal program that provides a $2,000 credit for eligible children between 6 and 17 years old.

“It's an extremely important program, and the CTC was already restricted in 2017 through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act when it required children of I-10 filers to have Social Security numbers in order to qualify,” Preston said. “So currently, only children with Social Security numbers can benefit from the CTC as long as their parents file taxes.”

Preston said the proposed budget plan would now require both parents to have Social Security numbers, which would impact children’s access to food security, transportation, and housing security.

Jackie Chandler is a population health manager at the Michigan Primary Care Association. She said about 51% of the association’s patients rely on Medicaid for health insurance at its 400 locations throughout Michigan in any given year.

“Denying people Medicaid does not mean that they won't get sick or be injured while they're in our state,” Chandler said. “It just means they won't be able to get care when problems are minor and costs are manageable.”

The implications go beyond diminished access to health care if Medicaid programs are cut, said Chandler. She said fewer people receiving Medicaid and receiving care means job losses and facility closures across Michigan, even in areas that are already experiencing insufficient health care access.

Anna Almanza is the director of policy at the Food Bank Council of Michigan, which collaborates with more than 2,500 local agencies. She said the budget package is expected to decrease funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.

“First, as with Medicaid, people who are undocumented are not eligible for SNAP. Second, these proposals put Michigan families and communities at risk,” Almanza said.

In Michigan, about 13% of households are considered to have low or very low food security, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data .