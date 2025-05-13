Michigan House Dems accuse GOP colleague of racist speech, move to censure

Michigan House Democrats are calling for the censure of one of their Republican colleagues for a speech he gave that they say is racist and xenophobic.

The comments in question came during debate ahead of a vote on anti-sanctuary city legislation earlier this month.

Representative Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) said illegal immigration was an existential threat to the country. He accused people coming from “all the races in Asia, Africa, Latin America” of not assimilating.

Democratic House Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton) said it’s not a coincidence that Schriver didn’t mention European and white immigrants.

“He didn't just invoke racist tropes, he leaned into dangerous great replacement theory, suggesting that immigrants of color are here to erase American identity. That's not policy, that is paranoia rooted in white supremacy,” Puri said during a press conference announcing a censuring resolution.

Similarly, the resolution sponsor, Rep. Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy), called Schriver’s rhetoric dangerous.

“It’s un-American to talk that way and it’s simply not true. What Michiganders need to be protected from is white supremacist hate speech from people in power,” MacDonell said.

Schriver did not respond to a request for comment by Tuesday afternoon. But on social media, he posted “I LOVE (LITERALLY) EVERYBODY!” in response to the criticism.

Last legislative session, Schriver also faced racism allegations after posting a meme in line with replacement theory. At the time he denied those accusations, saying, “hating others because of race is sinful and stupid.”

Last year, when Democrats controlled the chamber, Schriver lost his committee assignment and staff. This year, Republicans control the House again and the censuring resolution isn’t likely to go anywhere.

House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp) said he didn’t see the floor speech when asked about it Tuesday. But he said voters knew who they were getting.

“The people of Michigan had a chance to vote on the issue of Josh Schriver and they re-elected him by a lot. In a primary and a general. And so, we’re looking at it and saying people know Josh Schriver, they know about statements he’s made. And they decided to put him back,” Hall said.

