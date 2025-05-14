President Donald Trump's policies among the hot topics at this week's meeting of historic preservationists in Michigan

People focused on preserving Michigan’s historic past are meeting in Sault Ste. Marie this week, and much of the conversation is about the future.

Specifically, there are concerns about the Trump administration’s push to change federal historic preservation regulations.

Among the first of President Donald Trump’s executive orders since taking office in January was to allow federal agencies to bypass Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. The move would allow agencies to fast-track projects that might otherwise be slowed by lengthy reviews to avoid irreversible damage to historic sites.

The president’s executive order is being challenged by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general.

The Trump administration has also tried to place a freeze on grant, loan, and financial assistance programs. A lawsuit was filed against that as well.

Janet Kreger is a long-time volunteer and is a founding member of the Michigan Historic Preservation Network. She worries if the Trump administration does cut funding for state historic preservation programs, the effects will be felt in Michigan.

“We don’t know what’s coming, but it’s not going to be good,” said Kreger.

Kreger is among the 400 people attending this week’s 45th annual Michigan Historic Preservation Network conference. She insists, despite the uncertainty, the work will continue.

“We’re not going to let that derail our conversation because quite frankly there’s too much impetus behind preservation activities to lose them,” said Kreger. “They won’t be lost. No matter what happens.”