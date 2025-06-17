Abandon Trump? A group warns the President not to get involved in Israel-Iran conflict

One of the groups that led a protest vote against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last year is warning President Donald Trump it may do the same thing to him and other Republicans.

The group, Abandon Biden (retitled Abandon Harris after the President withdrew from the race) rallied Michigan voters to protest the war in Gaza. In 2024, 101,000 Michiganders cast “uncommitted” votes in the Democratic presidential primary.

To date, the Trump administration denies directly assisting Israel militarily in its attacks on Iran’s military operations and nuclear facilities. But as NBC News reports, the administration's public statements "did leave the door open to the United States’ having provided some of the kind of intelligence Israel needed to mount an attack."

Abandon spokesman Hudhayfah Ahmad said the group is warning President Trump not to get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

“Don’t listen to the voices that are telling you to do it,” said Ahmad. “Stick with the promises you made to the grieving community whose feelings and emotions you exploited when you promised that you would be a candidate for peace.”

The Abandon Biden group said if the U.S. gets involved in the war it will work to pull support away from Republicans in the 2026 off year election and in the 2028 presidential election.

Ahmad said there are plans in motion to change the name “Abandon Biden” to something new in the next month, but he declined to say more.

Israel claimed Tuesday to have killed a top Iranian general as it traded more strikes with its longtime foe, and U.S. President Donald Trump warned residents of Tehran to evacuate while suggesting that the United States could give up on negotiations.

Trump left the Group of Seven summit in Canada a day early to deal with the conflict between Israel and Iran, telling reporters on Air Force One during the flight back to Washington: “I’m not looking at a ceasefire. We’re looking at better than a ceasefire.”

When asked to explain, he said the U.S. wanted to see "a real end" to the conflict that could involve Iran “giving up entirely." He added: “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

Trump's hard line added to the uncertainty roiling the region on the fifth day of Israel's air campaign aimed at Iran's military and nuclear program. Residents of Tehran fled their homes in droves, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog for the first time said Israeli strikes on Iran's main enrichment facility at Natanz had also damaged its main underground section, not just an above-ground facility, as previously acknowledged.

Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran’s top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile program is necessary to prevent its adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran.

Iran has retaliated by launching some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel.