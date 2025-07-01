© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan's 2 US Senators on the losing side of Senate vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill"

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody,
The Associated Press
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
Demonstrators carry cardboard caskets in front of the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts package, Monday, June 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
/
AP
Demonstrators carry cardboard caskets in front of the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts package, Monday, June 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Michigan’s two Democratic U.S. Senators came up on the losing side of Tuesday’s Senate vote on President Donald Trump’s massive tax breaks and spending bill.

Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie for Republicans on Tuesday after a tense overnight session.

The outcome capped an unusually tense weekend of work at the Capitol, the President’s signature legislative priority teetering on the edge of approval, or collapse.

The bill goes back to the House, where it squeaked through by a single vote in May.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) described the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” as “historic,” arguing it will “make the nation safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

That’s not how Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters sees it. Michigan’s senior U.S. Senator called it “reckless, irresponsible, and an unconscionable betrayal of American families.”

Michigan’s other U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin said, “History will not be kind to this bill.”

The first-term senator called on her constituents to call their local congressmen and women to ask them to reject the bill when it returns to the House of Representatives.

Back in May, Michigan’s congressional representatives voted along party lines on the legislation. Seven Republican lawmakers voting for it. Six Democrats voting against.

The legislation contains more money for defense and border security. It also extends tax cuts enacted during the first Trump administration.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the bill would increase the deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion over the decade. Some Republicans have expressed concerns about cuts to social programs, including Medicaid. Democrats have also criticized tax breaks that would benefit the wealthiest Americans.
Tags
Politics & Government Elissa SlotkinGary PetersDonald TrumpFederal budget bill
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press