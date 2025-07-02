Michigan House passes school food additives ban

Michigan schools would be banned from offering foods that include certain dyes and additives under a bill that passed in the state House this week.

The legislation would specifically target brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, and propylparaben, alongside dyes Red 40, Green 3, Yellow 6, and Blues 1 and 2.

Many of those already face bans in other states, as well as abroad. Brominated vegetable oil had its FDA approval for use in food revoked last year.

Some studies have tied some of the dyes and additives to behavioral and other health concerns. Others have determined there's not enough evidence.

Representative Brad Paquette (R-Niles) sponsors the bill.

“Children who pick up a fork or a straw in a cafeteria at school should be confident that what they are ingesting is not directly contributing to the disruption of their endocrine system, increasing hyperactivity, or contributing to cancers or an array of other terrible chronic maladies,” Paquette said during a floor speech Tuesday.

Despite originally having at least some bipartisan co-sponsorship, the bill passed almost on party lines. All but one Democrat present voted against the measure.

Representative Regina Weiss (D-Oak Park) said it’s a worthwhile effort, but it’s a conversation better suited for the federal level.

Weiss worried requiring schools to implement the ban would overburden districts, many of which have existing contracts with outside food vendors.

“These contracts don’t account for that. And so, they’re going to have to go back and figure that out and inevitably it’s going to raise costs, inevitably it’s going to be harder to find sources of food in some cases,” Weiss said.

Weiss said she’s also concerned that lawmakers still haven’t passed a final school budget yet to see what funding may be available to help districts cover the costs the legislation would impose.