Detroit marijuana businessman selected for Trump's personal envoy to Iraq

President Donald Trump has selected Metro Detroit marijuana businessman Mark Savaya as his special envoy to Iraq.

A special envoy can serve as the president's personal representative on a range of issues.

Savaya is the owner of the Leaf and Bud marijuana store chain, which is well known in the Detroit area for its billboard advertisements. (While recreational marijuana sale and use is legal in Michigan, it remains illegal under federal law.)

Savaya is also a donor to Trump's political campaign efforts.

Savaya's background, including being reportedly born in Iraq and belonging to the Chaldean-American community in Michigan, was cited by the president as a key factor in his selection.

Trump praised Savaya's "deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship, and his connections in the region," saying that this will help advance American interests. Trump also credited Savaya with being a "key player" in his Michigan campaign, specifically for helping to "secure a record vote with Muslim Americans."

The appointment was welcomed by community leaders.

Martin Manna, president of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce and Chaldean Community Foundation, said that his organizations "continue to work tirelessly as advocates for Chaldeans and other minorities in Iraq." He added, "We look forward to carrying on this vital work in collaboration with the administration."

The designation of Savaya as a special envoy is a high-level diplomatic appointment that does not always require Senate confirmation, giving the representative the authority to act quickly on the president's behalf for important matters.