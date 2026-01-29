© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Senate committee opens hearings on bills to limit ICE powers in Michigan

MPRN | By Rick Pluta
Published January 29, 2026 at 10:38 PM EST
Protesters gather in Grand Rapids on inauguration day to protest Donald Trump's immigration policies
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Protesters gathered in Grand Rapids on Jan. 20 of this year to protest incoming President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Grand Rapids does not call itself a "sanctuary city," but does limit how local police interact with ICE.

A legislative package aimed at drawing some hard lines around the activities of federal immigration authorities in Michigan got its first hearing Thursday, drawing hundreds of people ready to register their anger and frustration over Trump administration policies that have riven the nation.

The bills — which were all sponsored by Democrats — would forbid immigration enforcement actions at schools, houses of worship, and hospitals. They would also forbid law enforcement from wearing masks in many situations and bar the state from sharing personal information with immigration authorities without a warrant.

Jeni Hooper is with First Step, a shelter for survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Wayne County. She told the Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee that the fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has disrupted services to victims because people are afraid to seek help.

“When safe spaces, like domestic violence agencies, shelters, schools, courts and schools are not clearly protected, survivors face an impossible choice,” said Hopper.

Shari Rendall with the Federation for American Immigration Reform, or FAIR, testified against the bills. She said the bills demonize and incite violence against immigration officers. She also said the state should not be limiting where ICE can operate.

“Courthouses are not sensitive locations,” she said. “ICE knows that individuals in locations like a courthouse are unarmed. It is safer for the individual, it is safer for law enforcement, it is safer for the public for them to take someone into custody there.”

FAIR is designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Senator Jim Runestad (R-White Lake), who is also chair of the Michigan Republican Party, was repeatedly cut off by the committee’s Democratic chair for trying to debate immigration policy with the witnesses. He called the hearing a one-sided “kangaroo court.” He also said the bills would likely be found unconstitutional if enacted because the state cannot preempt federal authority.

The bill that would ban law enforcement officers from wearing a mask or a disguise while on duty includes exceptions for protection from facial injuries or airborne pathogens or toxins. The ban would not apply to officers on an undercover assignment.

Former Detroit Police Chief Ike McKinnon testified that masked officers undermine faith in law enforcement.

“They can basically do what they want to and the people of that respective community (do) not know who they are,” he said. “This is scary.”

It is not clear when the bills might be sent to the Senate floor. Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), the committee chair, said there will be more hearings on the legislation and she would like to see votes as soon as possible.
Politics & Government MPRN ShareimmigrationImmigration detentionimmigration rightsimmigration reformimmigration enforcementImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
