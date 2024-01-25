Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

On today's Stateside, we talked about Governor Whitmer's key talking points in her State of the State address last night. Next, Jim Harbaugh announced he is leaving his post at Michigan. We discussed this decision and what fans can expect with the team's leadership change. Then, we heard a report about how houses of worship are turning to solar power. Concluding today's show is a conversation about what happens when rivers and streams are wiped out by residential and commercial real estate development or road building.

