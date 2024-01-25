© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 25, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we talked about Governor Whitmer's key talking points in her State of the State address last night. Next, Jim Harbaugh announced he is leaving his post at Michigan. We discussed this decision and what fans can expect with the team's leadership change. Then, we heard a report about how houses of worship are turning to solar power. Concluding today's show is a conversation about what happens when rivers and streams are wiped out by residential and commercial real estate development or road building.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Public
  • Arjun Thakkar, politics and civic reporter for WKAR
  • Austin Meek, staff writer at The Athletic
  • Izzy Ross, Climate Solutions Reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Jacob Napieralski, professor of geology at the University of Michigan-Dearborn
Tags
Stateside state of the stategovernor gretchen whitmerMichigan footballjim harbaughsolarcarbon emissionsFloodingreal estatesolar farmssolar energyrooftop solar
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content