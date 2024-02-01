Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

On today's Stateside, we heard from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson about the presidential primary on February 27, and what measures are being put in place to ensure a smooth election.

Next, AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services, an organization based in Southfield, has launched a program offering monetary assistance to caregivers in need of respite. We covered the details of this assistance, and what it can mean for individual caregivers.

Then, we spoke with some of the creative minds behind Into the Side of a Hill, an upcoming play about six fraternity brothers who are rehearsing for a homecoming step show at a historically Black university. The play explores questions of mental health, toxic masculinity, and war. The Flint Repertory Theatre production runs February 2-18 at the Elgood Theatre in Flint.

